Malta’s Under-16 women’s team made the best start possible at this year’s FIBA European Champions Division C tournament in Andorra when they beat Georgia 79-74 on Tuesday.

The Malta youths, playing in Group A of the competition against the Georgians, Armenia – the team they face next on Wednesday – and Gibraltar, will be hoping to keep up this momentum with the top two sides making the next round.

On Tuesday, it was a case of finding their footing for the Malta girls after being held to 22-14 the first quarter, Giovanni Gebbia’s team turned the tide and began to take control over every remaining rubber, with 20+ points in both quarters in the second half against a strong Georgian side.

