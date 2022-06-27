Team Malta enjoyed a positive start at the Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria as tennis uo Matthew Asciak and Liam Asciak progressed to the round of 16 in contrasting fashion.

Asciak was up against Greek player Alexandros Skorilas in the first round and the experienced Maltese player was off to a strong start when he sailed through the first set 6-1.

In the second set, the Greek player stepped up his game and went on to force a decider when taking the second set 6-3.

It looked as though Asciak was on his way out of the competition when trailing 5-2 in the decider, but the Maltese player kept fighting and managed to complete an astonishing fightback to take the third set 7-6.

Asciak will now face the winner of the first round match between Martin Muedini, of Albania, and Spain’s Lopez Mongagud.

