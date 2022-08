Joseph Mbong and his Ironi Kiryat enjoyed a winning start to their 2022/2023 Israel top-flight championship.

Mbong’s side faced Sektzia Ness Ziona in an away fixture and they won 2-0 with one goal in each half.

The former Ħamrun Spartans player was given the nod in the starting formation as he featured as a left winger.

Click here for full story.