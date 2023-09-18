Neighbouring rivals Valletta and Floriana were off to a positive start in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign when they secured victories over Sirens and Santa Lucia respectively while Mosta could only manage a goalless draw against Gudja United.

Valletta, again under the charge of Thane Micallef, were desperate to open their campaign with a win but had to fend off the spirited challenge of Sirens.

In fact, in the first half, the St Paul’s Bay side created some good opportunities with Valletta goalkeeper Jake Galea producing a good save to deny Nicholas Pulis.

However, it was Valletta who took the lead when in a quick break Shaun Dimech set up Federico Falcone who stabbed the ball home.

