A lucky punter won more than €1.6 million on Friday, Maltco announced in a statement. 

The winning Superstar ticket drew the numbers 28, 14, 23, 08 and 30 along with the Superstar number 6. 

In a statement announcing the win, Maltco said the winning ticket was bought from an outlet in Swieqi. 

Following the bumper win, next week’s jackpot has been set at €150,000. 

The Superstar lotto was introduced in September 2018. It features a double matrix form in which players can play by choosing at least five numbers and one Superstar number from each respective field.