With six months of the year disappearing in the rear-view mirror, it is that reckoning time – when the trends we thought would take hold in 2023 are lined up and analysed. And first among them are online casino trends. Have Nettikasinot, or online casinos, continued to dominate this year? Is crypto still being adopted by the casino industry? And are live tables and streaming still gaining in popularity stakes?

Online casinos continue to dominate

The last few years have been difficult for land-based casinos – they have had to reinvent themselves in order to remain relevant and continue to attract punters in person. There is no denying – gambling will continue with its shift to digital, and online casinos will continue to reign. According to reports, the global online market is expected to grow to $88.65bn this year, up from $81.08bn in 2022. Onwards and upwards – by 2027, the online gambling market is expected to achieve a $125.6bn growth, with a CAGR of 9.1 per cent.

Live dealer games

Brick-and-mortar casinos have been overtaken by the sheer convenience of online casinos – which allow players to have a bit of entertainment from the comfort of their own sofas. And yet, there is a kind of nostalgia for land-based casinos which still lingers – that of live dealers and fellow players. Online casinos are harking back to that nostalgia by pushing technological developments that make live dealer games very realistic.

The combination of online gaming with live human dealers is proving to be a winning one – and will continue to be so thanks to virtual reality tech, which will contribute to the growth of live dealer games even further.

VR goes vroom

Live dealer games have been a stepping stone for virtual reality and a more immersive gaming experience at online casinos. Various casinos are already offering players the opportunity to join a virtual environment. It’s still not perfect – but with online casinos investing a lot in tech, this can only get better. So players can expect further advancements in interactive, lifeline gaming environments by the end of the year.

AI has also entered the arena. Most industries will benefit from AI – and gambling is not an exception. The integration of machine learning, AI and online gaming will contribute to an enhanced user experience – and this without compromising player safety and responsible gaming, as AI is already giving a helping hand in flagging suspicious activities.

Crypto integration?

A number of casinos were quick to integrate cryptocurrency in the digital casino environment – with the understanding that this gives more flexibility – as well as faster and more transparent transactions – than fiat currencies. However, with some exchanges and currencies courting headlines, for all the wrong reasons, crypto may have suffered a bit of bad media this year.

Skill-based and social gaming

The younger generation of players tend to prefer skill-based, rather than luck-based games – and this is leading to the increased development of new casino games that require strategic thinking and problem-solving skills.

Social gaming is also very popular among young players – and it is expected that social gaming platforms that allow players to compete with friends and other users in popular casino games, will continue to increase in popularity.

