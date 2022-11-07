It’s been a long time coming – but the wait is (almost) over because on November 20, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar to an expectant crowd.

Such is the attraction of this sporting manifesto that everyone has an opinion about it – even those for whom the ball is square will stop and engage in a water cooler chat about who they think will lift the gold trophy, who will get sent off during a heated semi-final, and which underdog team will surprise everyone and transform itself into a giant killer.

So for amateur pundits – and for those who want to brush up on their knowledge and risk a football prediction – here are four questions to ask before kick-off.

Is it England’s turn?

Four years ago, England finished in fourth place – which equalled their best ever result in a World Cup not played on English turf. This time around, the aim for Gareth Southgate’s men is obvious – to progress and go past the quarter finals. And then, perchance, to dream. On paper, the task doesn’t look too prohibitive – especially as England is in the same group as Wales, Iran and the US. But in practice, the task could be daunting – especially considering that back in 2010, England only managed to scrape through the group stage, from a group that included Slovenia, Algeria and the US.

Europe or South America?

It’s a tournament within a tournament: will a European team win the World Cup, or is it the turn for a South American team?

Europe seems to have a slight edge – especially since it’s been 20 years since Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Brazil won the World Cup. For Argentina, the wait has been even longer – 36 years. And for Uruguay, it’s been 72 years.

For Europe, it has been an unprecedented streak of four wins: France won four years ago, Germany won in 2014, Spain lifted the 2010 World Cup and Italy got the glory in 2008.

It will be a tight finish. Brazil and Argentina have strong, talented teams – with the likes of Neymar and Messi leading the charge. Europe has wind in its sails – and tactical brilliance. Which continent will it be?

Will Harry Kane score a record?

Even if England don’t enjoy a positive tournament, it is very likely that its star striker will. It is almost certain that Harry Kane will end the year as the nation’s top scorer in international tournaments – even if he only scores one goal in Qatar, that will install him as his country’s greatest ever tournament goal scorer. At Russia 2018, the Tottenham star finished as top scorer to win the World Cup Golden Boot. Will he repeat the feat this time around?

Enter a giant killer?

The World Cup is not just about who wins the final 90 minutes – it’s also about teams who surprise everyone by beating stronger teams, grabbing everyone’s sympathy, and then break everyone’s heart by exiting the fairytale. In 1990, it was Cameroon that beat world champions Argentina with nine men and then went on to beat Romania and Colombia, becoming the first African team to reach the last eight. The fairytale ended when the Indomitable Lions lost to England – having been 2-1 up with seven minutes to go.

In 2014, it was Costa Rica that put on the giant killer guise – beating Uruguay, Italy and Greece, before losing on penalties to Holland. And even four years ago, Croatia were the surprising finalists – before succumbing to France in the final.

So who will surprise us this year? Senegal, Cameroon again or Switzerland?

