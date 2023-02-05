Cupidon Du Corbon and Surf’N Turf won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack.

These were open for class Premier trotters, were held on a short distance of 2140m and formed part of the 4th meeting of the year.

Thirteen trotters lined up for the first class Premier race. As expected, Cupidon Du Corbon (Rodney Gatt) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Doudou De Bouere (Zairen Magri) and Clovis Montaval (Marvic Bugeja).

Cupidon Du Corbon led all the way and sealed its first win of the season after sustaining the challenges of Doudou De Bouere and Damour Jiel (Cliferty Calleja) in the final metres. Tzatziki (Charlton Gauci) followed home in that order.

