The BOV Men League set off with Game Day one which had Mellieħa Libertas Spalding grab their first seasonal win after a tight battle with Gzira Athleta.

Earlier, Starlites Naxxar pipped Depiro after a generally balanced game whilst Hibs were outright winners over BUPA Luxol.

DEPIRO 66

STARLITES 75

(22-22, 14-20, 14-22, 16-11)

The first 2021/2022 league encounter ended with a Starlites Naxxar win as they defeated a Depiro side that led for the first third of the game but then fell behind by the interval, and later suffered an 18-5 streak which opened a double-digit lead for the Naxxar side.

Both sides had a brace of US import players available for this game with Starlites having the duo Jacob Bates/Jamiah Windom Haynes but also having a third player on the sides, Miles Thomas.

The latter is the latest addition to the squad and had just arrived in Malta and probably will be donning Starlites’ colours in the next game day.

