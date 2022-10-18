GROUP A

BUPA Luxol 72

Gżira Athleta 75

(23-22, 18-25, 18-14, 13-14)

This close game did not go on until the final buzzer but ended almost two and a half minutes from time when Gżira Athleta netted a freethrow off their new import player Roland Griffin to reach the 75-point mark with BUPA Luxol just three points away at this juncture.

The latter will have surely hoped to play till the end of the regulation time as the result could have gone either way as matters were going on the court.

After falling short also in their opening game against Starlites last week, Luxol are thus out of the reckoning for a semi-final spot.

The remaining Group A game between Gżira Athleta and Starlites, both now certain of a spot in the post-group stage, will decide the group winner and a cross-over semifinal game with the second-placed team in Group B.

Athleta had the debut of the 25-year-old, Aurora, Illinois native, Roland Griffin. He ended his senior collegiate year, after a year’s sojourn, with Jackson State in the NCAA Division 1 in 2020.

