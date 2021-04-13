Winston Muscat has emerged as the favourite to replace Giovanni Tedesco at Sirens FC, the Times of Malta can reveal.

On Monday, The Times of Malta revealed that Italian mentor Tedesco had parted ways with the St Paul’s Bay club after his contract expired at the end of the season and there were no planned talks between the two parties over a new contract.

Now, it has emerged that Muscat is topping the wanted list of the Premier League to take over the reins of the team at the start of next season.

