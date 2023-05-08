Winston Muscat is the prime favourite to be confirmed as the new coach of Marsaxlokk FC, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The southseasiders are in search of a new head coach after last week they ended their relationship with Argentine Pablo Doffo, despite the latter enjoying a very positive campaign on their return to the Maltese top flight.

In fact, last season Marsaxlokk not only managed to secure their status in the top flight for another season but aslo managed an impressive run in the FA Trophy which saw them reach the final of the Cup competition, only to lose to Birkirkara 2-0.

Sources have told the Times of Malta, that Marsaxlokk were looking for a new man in charge of their first team and identified Muscat as their ideal candidate.

