Winston Muscat has stepped down as coach of Tarxien Rainbows, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

The former Malta U-17 coach handed in his resignation following Saturday’s disastrous 7-0 defeat to Sta Lucia at the National Stadium.

The defeat left the Rainbows staring at relegation as they remained third from bottom on 15 point, eight points adrift of Floriana, Żejtun Corinthians and Gudja United who shared fifth from bottom on 23 points.

