Mater Dei Hospital is making use of temporary in-patient areas as part of its so-called winter escalation plan as the number of patients hospitalised with the flu is expected to peak in the coming weeks.

In comments to Times of Malta, Mater Dei CEO Ivan Falzon confirmed the hospital had seen a spike in the number of admissions in recent days as more people came down with bouts of the seasonal influenza.

“Our forecast indicates that this is the start of the traditional winter peak, with the highest point being expected to be registered later on this month,” Mr Falzon said.

Though Mater Dei is not yet operating at full capacity, it has nonetheless initiated its “winter escalation plan” and has started utilising a number of “temporary inpatient areas”.

“Positive to note that routine planned activity, such as theatre operations, is ongoing without any major disruptions. So no, we’re not full as in peak mode,” the CEO said.

Hospital sources told Times of Malta the problem is further exacerbated as staff are also coming down with the flu themselves and many have called in sick.

In recent years, come January, patients have had to be moved to other hospitals during the winter peak as a result of lack of space. Mr Falzon said patients requiring “acute specialist care” are all being served at Mater Dei.

He also confirmed more resources are being made available to cater for the increase in demand but did not elaborate further.

Last year, at a time when Mater Dei was also dealing with a swine flu outbreak, there were no empty beds at the hospital by mid-January.