Every festive season, The Point, renowned as Malta's favourite shopping destination, magically transforms into a dazzling luminary spectacle, promising an enchanting experience for all. Maltese families eagerly immerse themselves in the spirit of the season amid The Point's captivating decor, seizing the opportunity to capture timeless family portraits against the backdrop of this enchanting Christmas setup.

The Point magically transforms into a dazzling luminary spectacle

For those seeking interactive experiences, this year, we have brought a touch of winter magic from far up north—a gigantic Christmas Snowball. Here, both the young and the young at heart have been enjoying the novelty of taking pictures "in the snow." Open between 11 AM and 7 PM until the 24th of December, the snowball is an unmissable attraction located on level 0, adjacent to The Point's main entrance. Best of all, admission is entirely free.

Enhancing the festive allure, Santa Claus himself will be making special appearances within the Christmas Snowball on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of December, from 11:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

Enhancing the festive allure Santa Claus himself will be making special appearances The Point extends a warm invitation to families to partake in this joyous celebration

The Point extends a warm invitation to families to partake in this joyous celebration, crafted to create cherished memories and spread the warmth of togetherness. For additional details, please visit https://bit.ly/SnowballAtThePoint

Note: All activities and timings are subject to change in case of inclement weather. For the latest updates, please check our official website and social media channels.