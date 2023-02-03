“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” wrote American statesman Benjamin Franklin.

That is obviously true and the great statesman hit the proverbial nail on the head – but in certain contexts, taxes are not a certainty. Take online casinos for instance – legislation varies from one country to the next, and this determines whether lucky players will need to fork out some of their winnings in the taxman’s favour. And while this doesn’t dampen the winning occasion, it’s never fun having to fork out some of your winnings.

In some legislations, players must pay tax on their winnings. And these can be high or low, which – together with other elements such as game variety, the level of customer care, user experience, responsible gaming and generosity of bonuses available – obviously affects the attractiveness of an online casino.

In the US, for instance, players who have been lucky must declare their gambling winnings on their tax return.

In other countries such as Estonia and Malta, players can enjoy a bit of online gambling fun and, if they are lucky, not pay any tax on their winnings as in these legislations, casinos are tax-free.

The advantage of tax-free casinos such as verovapaat-kasinot.info is clear – especially in the case of high rollers, who get to enjoy all of their winnings. There are exceptions, of course – in Malta, players who rely on gambling winnings as their main source of income will pay five per cent tax on their winnings. But players who are only after a bit of online fun – and who have a more substantial source of income – don’t pay any tax.

So no tax – and the same level of fun, as tax-free online casinos still offer a wide selection of classic favourites such as roulette, blackjack and poker, as well as exciting new themed slots.

If you’re looking for a casino that doesn’t charge any tax, do a bit of research – check reputable casinos and their licences, and see which have your favourite games – and you can play with the peace of mind that, if you’re lucky, you don’t have to worry about paying taxes when withdrawing your winnings.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.