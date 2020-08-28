Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna's sites have been given the Travellers’ Choice Certificate awarded by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform.



This award is given based on reviews by tourists.

The foundation received this award for Malta at War Museum in Vittoriosa, Forti Rinella in Kalkara, the Saluting Battery and the Lascaris War Rooms in Valletta.



The Tourism Ministry said in a statement that over the past months it had invested substantially in improving the experiences offered at Wirt Artna's sites.



“This award is a recognition of the government’s efforts in investing in these sites through the Tourism Ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority. We have strived to improve our touristic product that ensures a most positive experience to those who visit Malta,” Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said during a visit to the war museum.



Meanwhile, Wirt Artna Chairman and Chief Executive Mario Farrugia said the award recognised the foundation's efforts to exhibit Maltese history and heritage in the best way possible to all visitors.



“The Wirt Artna Foundation has been receiving awards from TripAdvisor since 2014, however, this is the first time that we received this coveted award. It is testament that our efforts here, with the support that we receive, are in the right direction”.