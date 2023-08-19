A stunning chip from Florian Wirtz earned Bayer Leverkusen a 3-2 home win over RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday. 

Fresh off a 3-0 thumping of Bayern Munich in the Super Cup, Leipzig were stunned by two quick first-half goals by Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah, before pulling one back through Dani Olmo.

The 20-year-old Wirtz looped a cutback from Frimpong over Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich in the second half, restoring Leverkusen’s two-goal cushion. 

The visitors scored with 20 minutes remaining through newcomer Lois Openda, but failed to find an equaliser as Leverkusen continued to impress under coach Xabi Alonso. 

