Wistin Camilleri – l-Ewwel Artist Għawdxi, written by Stanley Mangion and Christopher Magro, has just been published.

The book is a compendium about the life and works of sculptor and statuary Wistin Camilleri.

Wistin, as he was popularly known in Gozo, including art circles, died at the venerable age of 90.

The biography describes in detail the innumerable works of art found in Malta and Gozo as well as nine in foreign countries.

The book also delves into the success and vicissitudes of Wistin’s personal and family life.

Wistin is the father of four artists – Paul, Alfred, Mario and Michael, who, as the authors of this book maintain, have dominated the artistic scene in Malta over the past decades.