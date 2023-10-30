Plans for a yacht marina in Vittoriosa should be withdrawn, civil society group Graffitti has urged, after the Infrastructure Ministry denied plans for a marina at it-Toqba tal-Birgu.

In spite of the denial, an application that would take over the whole creek is awaiting Planning Authority approval, Graffitti noted.

"Moviment Graffitti is calling out the ministry’s deceptive statement and reiterating that the yacht marina plans should be withdrawn," it said on Monday.

On Saturday, the Vittoriosa council and residents expressed alarm at the installation of “no swimming” signs at it-Toqba tal-Birgu, a popular swimming spot for generations.

According to plans and renders submitted by the Infrastructure Ministry as part of application PA/06431/20, boats would take over the whole creek in Vittoriosa and Kalkara, with the large boats and yachts parked at it-Toqba tal-Birgu.

This application, Graffitti said, is currently awaiting a Planning Authority decision.

Last year, in its objection to the plan, Graffitti had noted that, although the application is being filed under the guise of organising moorings, it is, in reality, a fully-fledged attempt at gobbling up the creek and the shore with a yacht marina.

"The application is proposing a staggering 334 moorings, all around the creek, and with a significant number of moorings catering for large boats.

"Moreover, the Infrastructure Ministry’s excuse that the “no swimming” signs were affixed because of safety concerns is insulting to the people’s intelligence.

"Such excuse does not in any way explain why the signs were affixed only now, towards the end of the swimming season; why the local council was not consulted, not even informed; and why they were affixed specifically there, and not in scores of other places around Malta and Gozo were there are similar so-called hazards," the group pointed out.

It added that it is clear and of utmost concern that such signs are paving the way for the transformation of the area into a yacht marina.

"The people will no longer accept the seizure of their vital spaces for private interests," Graffitti warned.