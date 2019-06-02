Birdlife Malta is organising a special open day at Għadira nature reserve tomorrow between 7am and 10am.
This year has so far been a good one for breeding birds in Malta. Birdlife Malta has recorded various different species breeding successfully both at its nature reserves as well as in different areas around the Maltese islands.
The black-winged stilt (fras-servjent) undoubtedly remains the flagship breeding species at Għadira. Earlier this month two pairs of black-winged stilts successfully hatched four young each.
The little ringed plovers (monakella) also continue to consider Għadira as their adopted home with two pairs having successfully bred there this spring, each of them raising three young respectively.
The open day will be an opportunity to share nature’s wonderful spectacle of these newly-formed families with the public.
The special open day at Għadira nature reserve will be held on Saturday between 7am and 10am. Admission is free and no booking is needed.
