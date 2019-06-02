Birdlife Malta is organising a special open day at Għadira nature reserve tomorrow between 7am and 10am.

This year has so far been a good one for breeding birds in Malta. Birdlife Malta has recorded various different species breeding successfully both at its nature reserves as well as in different areas around the Maltese islands.

The black-winged stilt (fras-servjent) undoubtedly remains the flagship breeding species at Għadira. Earlier this month two pairs of black-winged stilts successfully hatched four young each.

Fledged young Short-eared Owl (Kokka tax-Xagħri) on Comino Photo%3A Michael Zerafa A black-winged Stilt chick at Għadira. Photo%3A Aron Tanti Black-winged Stilt fledgling. Photo%3A Aron Tanti Young black-winged Stilt fledglings. Photo%3A Aron Tanti Adult little ringed plover (Monakella) Photo%3A Aron Tanti Young Barn Swallows (Ħuttaf) in Gozo Photo%3A Adin Vella Barn Swallows in the nest. Photo%3A Adin Vella Young Common Kestrels (Spanjulett) Photo%3A Denis Cachia A swift (rundun) Photo%3A Aron Tanti Female Spotless Starling (Sturnell Iswed) on Comino Photo%3A Ray Galea A Spanish Sparrow fledgling. Photo%3A Aron Tanti A male Spanish Sparrow (Għasfur tal-Bejt). Photo%3A Aron Tanti Tree Sparrow (Ġaħġaħ) fledgling. Photo%3A Aron Tanti Sardinian Warbler (Bufula Sewda). Photo%3A Aron Tanti Zitting Cisticola (Bufula tal-Imrewħa). Photo%3A Aron Tanti

The little ringed plovers (monakella) also continue to consider Għadira as their adopted home with two pairs having successfully bred there this spring, each of them raising three young respectively.

The open day will be an opportunity to share nature’s wonderful spectacle of these newly-formed families with the public.

The special open day at Għadira nature reserve will be held on Saturday between 7am and 10am. Admission is free and no booking is needed.