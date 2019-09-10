Heritage Malta is organising an event at Mnajdra Temples at sunrise on Sunday, September 22 and Monday, September 23, to witness the autumn equinox.

As the first rays of sunlight appear over the horizon on the day of the equinox, the central corridor of Mnajdra’s south temple slowly becomes flood­ed with golden light, shining through to the innermost apse.

The equinox marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn in the Northern hemisphere. It is the moment when the sun appears to cross the equator, heading southward. Due to differences between the calendar year and the tropical year, the September equinox can occur at any time from September 21 to 24.

At Mnajdra, sunrise on the first day of each season underlines the relationship between the temples and the celestial bodies. Although it is not known whether these orientations were intentional, they are so systematic that this is very probable. In prehistoric agricultural societies, observation of the motion of the stars, moon and sun were clearly related to the changing seasons and times of planting and harvesting crops.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 22, and Monday, September 23. Participants are to gather next to the entrance of Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra visitor centre at 6.15am. The event includes viewing the autumn equinox at Mnajdra Temples, a guided tour of Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, access to the visitor centre and its 4D show, and a coffee break. Only a limited number of tickets are available to ensure that all participants get a good view of the rising sun from inside the temple. For tickets, visit http://shop.heritagemalta.org or any Heritage Malta site or museum. For details, call 2142 4231 or visit www.heritagemalta.org