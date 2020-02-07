Domestic violence crimes cause devastating social problems. In almost all cases the crimes themselves involve serious ramifications on the well-being of children. Intimate partner violence is in itself a form of violence against children. Violence perpetrated against the mother is also violence against the children witnessing it.

Our ongoing commitment to campaign for zero tolerance towards violence in our society, drives us to leave no stone unturned to safeguard the survivors of domestic violence, to address abuse quickly and effectively and in particular to focus on protecting children exposed to domestic violence.

Children who are exposed to intimate partner violence are referred to, in academic literature, as indirect victims. However, I believe that there is nothing “indirect” in a child’s security and in such situations a specific focus on the children’s experiences is essential to design and provide the necessary help for them to deal with such an overwhelming issue.

Unfortunately, violence against children is not limited to their being exposed to domestic violence but includes maltreatment, bullying, youth violence, sibling-to-sibling violence, sexual violence, witnessing violence and emotional or psychological violence.

Any of these experiences have lasting effects on children which directly hinders their cognitive development, often resulting in long-term health and social issues.

The Istanbul convention, which is the main international legal instrument that drives good practices in this regard was ratified by Malta in 2014.

This major policy development meant that government commits to take into account the causes of intimate partner violence including the effect on children, assesses and provides the methods that best prevent such abuse, as well as to provide services to the survivors of domestic violence.

In addition, the Istanbul convention further outlines the importance of effective prosecution of the perpetrators of violence and in this regard lists a number of measures. The most notable manner perhaps is that which promotes the close collaboration among the various support agencies together with the police and the courts of justice. It is a comprehensive convention that we are proud to have endorsed and adhered to, not only on paper, but also in the actions taken and the professional practices embraced.

It remains a government priority to safeguard the rights of children

In 2017, Appoġġ joined forces with the police and the relevant NGOs working in the field in order to work together to step up the quality of protection offered to victims of domestic violence.

This strategy is offering a higher degree of effectiveness in terms of producing greater leverage against the abuser, increased protection to the survivor, and is also provid-ing a bank of evidence that is admissible in court.

In addition, Appoġġ provides psycho-social services and emergency shelters to survivors and their children, while assisting the perpetrators to take responsibility and change their behaviour.

A lot is being done, but there is always more to do.

Nonetheless, it remains a government priority to safeguard the rights of children, particularly the right for a safe living environment, free from fear and violence. The 2016 national children’s policy had wide-ranging objectives, that aimed to place children in the best possible position to grow healthily and to have the opportunities to reach their fullest potential.

In this regard, the main focus was that children in vulnerable situations are to be protected and that interventions were to be designed to change their situation.

With this aim, the child protection services were considerably strengthened through the recruitment of more social workers and the creation of community-based programmes, which are aimed to make timely interventions to prevent the escalation of problems, in the family, or in the relationship.

The new law for the protection of minors shall come into force in the coming weeks. It aims to ensure adequate and timely protection for minors, to establish alternative care, and to introduce a myriad of measures and tools, which offer the best security to the child.

This Act establishes a solid legal basis that ensures that the interests of minors in vulnerable situations shall prevail, when such children are either at risk of harm, or are unable to live with their natural parents due to serious problems.

Social workers who handle such cases will also be given access to various services, which they can mobilise for their clients as well as legal protocols which facilitate joint working and conjoint action.

The safety of minors is our responsibility, as all children are deserving of equal opportunities, albeit their difficult life circumstances. We shall also continue to design policies and programmes specifically, for children in precarious situations, to not only move them out of risky situations but to assist them to realise one’s life dreams.

In the words of author Dave Pelzer, “Childhood should be carefree, playing in the sun; not living a nightmare in the darkness of the soul”.

Let our interventions bring light to those who need it.

Michael Falzon is Minister for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity.