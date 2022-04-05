The website builder market is a response to the tremendous growth and popularity of both online presences and online shopping. The US Census Bureau estimated that in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone e-commerce sales reached $257.6 billion. This is an increase of 25.7 per cent from the third quarter of 2021. These statistics demonstrate the significant market which e commerce represents as well as the growth which it is experiencing.

There are an abundance of options when it comes to choosing a website builder. Each of these services comes with their own advantages and disadvantages as well as specializations. Four of these services will be discussed to provide a better understanding of what is on offer and which service will best suit your needs.

Wix

Wix offers a solid choice for website creation prioritising ease of use. The website builder uses drag and drop functionality in a very literal sense giving you the ability to drag and drop a vast selection of features into your website. They also have the added benefit of staying in the exact location which you place them which removes the added complexity of having to deal with margins or website padding. Wix offers a free service which is great for companies which are just starting out. It has the capability to facilitate online appointment booking, membership functionality and e-commerce. Its drag and drop functionality is easy to use, allowing novices to create professional websites with ease. It also provides a multitude of templates as foundations for your own creativity. The downsides of Wix are that it hosts all of the websites which are created on the platform and this does not necessarily provide the speediest option and it is limited by its inability to create a website which will correctly display on every kind of device.

Shopify

The Shopify website builder specialises in the creation of websites for the purpose of e-commerce. It provides advanced tools for website creation while simultaneously being an intuitive platform. A balance which is difficult to strike. The service also provides detailed analytics for your website which are very helpful for understanding how people interact with your website. It features layouts which are easy to use lowering the barrier of entry to website design. It also offers an app store which can integrate your website with thousands of other tools. The service also provides around the clock technical support which could help you out in a pinch. The website builder is easy to use no matter your skill level. Additionally, Shopify offers plans of every shape and size to suit the needs of virtually any business. The downsides of Shopify are that it: charges a transaction fee on purchases unless you use Shopify payments, does not provide a great deal of use for non e-commerce businesses and you will need to pay extra for additional language options.

GoDaddy

The GoDaddy website builder prioritizes simplicity and ease of use above all else. As such the website builder is best for small businesses which want an online presence without hassle or frills. It does not provide the more advanced tools which other website builders do but it makes up for this with convenience and efficiency. If you would like to, your website can be operational in as little as five minutes using GoDaddy. The website builder still provides tools such as search engine optimization features, social media features and email marketing even on the lower end of the packages which GoDaddy offers. This tool specializes in the basics at the expense of the array of customisation which other website builders offer. The downsides of GoDaddy are that: its e-commerce functionality is somewhat limited, it is limited in its ability to allow for a wide range of customization options and its basic approach may need to be replaced with a more advanced website in the future of your business.

Zyro

The Zyro website builder offers easy to use drag and drop functionality as well as a wide array of options for visual customization. The editor dashboard which Zyro offers emphasizes user-friendliness making it a very approachable option. Zyro offers very affordable rates for its services and this extends across its various tiers. The ease of use which it offers facilitates your creativity and expression while not being restrictive or overly technical. You can design a professional, functional and visually appealing website using Zyro in as little time as a single afternoon. This is true even without any experience or expertise in website design and creation. The website builder also offers royalty free images which are easy to access and use when building your website. It also offers certain AI tools for further assistance in the creation of your website such as logo generation and page importing. The downsides of Zyro are: the content which the AI writes for you is basic at best, the ability to customize templates is limited and while it is very affordable it does not offer a free service. For a more in-depth look at Zyro and its functionality consult this Zyro review.

Photo: TRUiC

Final thoughts

The website builder market is highly competitive with many website builders vying for your attention and business. There are many excellent choices for every type of business and knowing which to choose will depend heavily on your needs and wants. These four options each occupy their own strong niche in the market with a high emphasis on ease of use and accessibility. Some prioritize ease of use over extensive creative options while others try to balance usability with customization. Whatever your website needs there's a website builder service available for you to allow you to capture your niche and establish your own online presence.