Two more games involving the Washington Wizards were postponed on Friday as the team faced a worsening Covid-19 outbreak, the NBA confirmed.

A statement from the NBA said Washington’s back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and Monday had been shelved as the team did not have enough players available.

“Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled games against the Cavaliers,” the NBA said.

The postponements come amid reports on Friday that five Wizards players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two other games involving Washington had already been postponed this week.

Twelve games have been scratched this season, now in its fourth week.

The league and its players union updated Covid-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday aimed at keeping players healthy and available to play.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta