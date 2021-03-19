Bradley Beal scored 43 points and Russell Westbrook produced a 35-point triple-double as the Washington Wizards knocked off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz 131-122 on Thursday.
The Wizards snapped a five-game skid with a convincing performance against the Jazz, who endured their sixth defeat in 11 games and saw their lead atop the Western Conference dwindle to 1 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Lakers.
