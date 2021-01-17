Up against stiff competition from long-established whiskies from both Scotland and Ireland, Wolfburn has scooped top honours by being voted the Whiskey Committee’s Brand of the Year 2020.

The Whiskey Committee is an independent UK-based association of 133 respected whisky aficionados. Spokesman Dale Scott said: ‘We’ve been constantly reviewing whiskies throughout 2020. There’s been no particular theme – everything from major blue-chip brands to small independent producers has been included, and competition has been incredibly tight. Although Wolfburn has only been selling for five years, their brand is increasingly visible and they do a consistently excellent job. They don’t have the widest range of whiskies, but the focus is on quality, and their passion shines through everything they do. Our congratulations to the whole team!’

Whisky Committee administrator John Slasor added: “Wolfburn first came to our notice back in 2018, and we were highly impressed with their single malts. Their core range follows a defined theme of different flavour variants and is cleverly augmented with annual small-batch releases. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed reviewing them and look forward to additional new releases in 2021.”

“A welcome surprise and a cracking start to the year!” Wolfburn’s brand ambassador Mark Westmorland said. “It’s really humbling to hear such lovely comments about our brand and our whisky. Our sincere thanks to the Whiskey Committee for honouring us with this award.”