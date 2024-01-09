The BOV Men’s Division One returned last weekend and while the calendar year may be different, the league leader remains the same as Mellieha took the spoils in a close encounter with SiGMA Depiro on Sunday to stay the only unbeaten team in the division.

Title-holders Starlites continued to state their intentions of challenging for a three-straight title with a 48-point victory over Luxol, while Hibernians’ new signing Neil Brennen made the most out of his debut to help the Paolites beat Valletta Fighters as their positive season continues.

Speaking to the Times of Malta after a 25-point performance, Mellieha’s Tedrick Wolfe said the league leaders ‘fought tooth and nail’ to get the win.

“We’ve just come off a little break and we won, so we’ll take the W, but we’ve got some things we have to clean up defensively,” Wolfe said.

“As far as the game goes, we fought tooth and nail, so a win is a win. We’ll take it.”

