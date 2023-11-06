Team boss Toto Wolff slammed his Mercedes outfit’s car and Brazilian Grand Prix performance on Sunday, claiming it was akin to a three-wheeler and “does not deserve to win” a race this year.

A visibly shaken and angry Wolff said the team’s performance in Sao Paulo, where they won last year’s race and had hoped for a similar result this year, was “inexcusable”.

In a race dominated by three-time champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton struggled home eighth and George Russell, the 2022 victor, retired.

“An inexcusable performance,” said Wolff. “I don’t have words for that. That car finished second last week and whatever we did to it was horrible.

“Lewis survived out there, but not George — I can only feel for the two driving such a miserable thing.

