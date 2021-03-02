The Mercedes Formula One team despite seven successive constructors titles possesses the “same fire, hunger and passion” says team principal Toto Wolff as when he arrived in 2013.

The 49-year-old Austrian’s remarks came as the team launched its car for the 2021 season, one which they hope will culminate in Lewis Hamilton winning a record eighth drivers’ title.

The Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance builds on the solid base of its predecessor but includes considerable aerodynamic changes alongside improvements to areas as such as the suspension, cooling system and Power Unit.

It will be seen on the track for the first time in pre-season testing in Bahrain on March 12.

