Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur, the Mercedes and Ferrari bosses, were given official warnings on Thursday for swearing during a news conference at last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The two Formula One team principals had been called to a meeting with the stewards at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where they were told their behaviour was “unacceptable”.

The sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), said their language, during a clash over the condition of the circuit in Las Vegas, was ‘not consistent’ with their values, noting Wolff and Vasseur were role models for the sport.

“The FIA regards language of this type to be unacceptable, moving forward, particularly when used by participants in the sport who have a high public profile and who are seen by many, especially younger, followers of the sport, as role models,” the body said.

