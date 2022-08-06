Wolfsberger AC, Gżira United’s opponents in the UEFA Europa Conference League, have suffered a blow ahead of next week’s second leg as defender Luka Lochosvili is set to move to US Cremonese, in Serie A.

In recent days, the Georgian defender was linked with a move to Italian football and Wolfsberg’s coach Robin Dutt confirmed the transfer to Sky Austria before Saturday’s Bundesliga game against LASK.

Lochoshvili, 24, was expected to join Hellas Verona but instead he will move to newly-promoted side Cremonese for a reportedly fee of 1.6 million euro.ħ

