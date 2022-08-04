Wolfsberger AC were determined to secure their passage to the play-off round of the UEFA Europa Conference League already in the first leg against Gżira United, on home soil.

More than underestimating their opponents, for Wolfsberger it was a matter of flexing their muscles in the qualifications against a minnow side and prove that they are worthy of competing in the group stages of this competition.

Gżira, on their part, were clever enough to prevent Wolfsberger from producing flowing football by being aggressive and also disrupting the tempo of the game.

Wolfsberg’s coach Robin Dutt was not really pleased with Gżira’s playing style throughout the 90 minutes as his team was not inspired enough to impose their game and steamroll past the Maltese team, as expected.

“I missed the fair play in this game,” Dutt said.

“It is the right of every team to play in that way but I don’t think that is a good thing.

