Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on Tuesday filed an appeal after being thrown out of the German Cup because their new coach Mark van Bommel made one more substitution than the rules allow during their first-round win.

The mistake happened when Wolfsburg’s cup tie at fourth-tier minnows Preussen Muenster on August 8 went to extra-time, during which Van Bommel made a sixth substitution. Competition rules allow only five changes.

It was an embarrassing mistake for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder during his first competitive game in charge of the Wolves, who have qualified for the Champions League.

