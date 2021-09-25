Wolfsburg crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim on Saturday to miss their chance of going level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.
Elsewhere, last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig brushed off recent poor results to climb to 10th with a 6-0 thrashing of Hertha Berlin.
Wolfsburg’s defeat means defending champions Bayern maintain the gap they opened on Friday with a 3-1 win at bottom side Greuther Fuerth.
