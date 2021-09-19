Wolfsburg lost their 100 percent record Sunday, missing the chance to regain top spot in the Bundesliga as their 1-1 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt meant defending champions Bayern Munich finish the weekend first in the table on goal difference.

After winning their four previous league games, Wolfsburg’s draw leaves them level on 13 points, but second on goal difference behind Bayern, who thrashed Bochum 7-0 on Saturday.

Wolfsburg fell behind when Frankfurt striker Sam Lammers curled his shot inside the post and beyond the reach of home goalkeeper Koen Casteels just before the break.

