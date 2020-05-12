Wolt food delivery services has arrived in Malta and aims to bring together restaurants and customers through contactless deliveries with a promise of 30-minute deliveries from time of order.

Wolt currently delivers to Balzan, Birkirkara, Għargħur, Gżira, Floriana, Hamrun, Marsa, Mrieħel, Msida, Naxxar, Pembroke, Pietà, San Ġwann, Sliema, St Julian’s, Swatar, Swieqi and Valletta, as well as parts of Attard, Qormi and the larger part of Pembroke. The company aims to offer coverage to the entire islands of Malta and Gozo over the coming weeks.

Wolt currently offers delivery from more than 100 restaurants and is expanding this partner programme daily . These include favourites such as McDonald’s, eeetwell, Alice Pizza, Sotto Pizzeria, Cinnabon, Subway, Kebab Ji and Manouche Craft Bakery & Bistro.

First orders are placed at 9am and customers can order food for delivery until 11pm, depending on each restaurant’s closing hours. Customers can also place a pre-order for later that day or another day. Live tracking capabilities, through the mobile app and website, allow customers to follow their order in real time from the moment they place it to when it arrives at their door.

The Wolt food app achieved an Apple award for its ease of use, and the app is available for download on both Android and IOS platforms as well as through desktop.

Wolt have also launched various introductory offers such as a free delivery up to two kilometres. Other perks that Wolt users get to enjoy is the referral programme called Earn Wolt Credits that allows customers to share their referral code of €5 with their friends and get €5 in credits for their next order.

Helsinki-based technology company Wolt was founded in 2014 and operates in 22 countries and more than 75 cities worldwide.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wolt are closely following WHO recommendations and are actively talking with local authorities to ensure safety of staff, restaurant partners and customers. Their system helps ensure minimal human contact, from no-contact pickup at restaurants to no-contact deliveries through the app. For more information, visit wolt.com or download the app.