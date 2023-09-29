In the three years since bursting onto the scene in Malta, Wolt has made a significant impact on the local economy and community. With a strong presence in Malta and Gozo, Wolt has become a well-used app on many phones and a reliable and trusted partner for businesses.

Misconceived as a ‘delivery company,’ Wolt has a range of cutting-edge technology and applications of its local commerce platform. It prides itself in developing innovative tools that streamline the delivery process, indeed, it recently set up Wolt Market, the first platform owned online grocery stores in Malta, to provide customers with a convenient and efficient way to shop for essential items and have them delivered at convenient times. How long have we waited for that!

Wolt's network in Malta is impressive. The platform boasts partnerships with over 1,300 restaurants and 900 merchants across 18 retail categories. Customers can find exactly what they need, whether it's a delicious meal or a unique item from a local store and have it delivered, wherever they choose, whenever they desire! This has been made possible with more than 2,000 courier partners, who have delivered diligently to ensure timely and efficient service, since Wolt’s day one.

Wolt is revolutionising the way people order and receive food and other goods on the islands. With its user-friendly online platform Wolt seamlessly connects its chain of consumers, merchants, and courier partners and the numbers speak for themselves; Wolt has paid out over 200 million euros to its merchants and courier partners in Malta, since its first day of operation, bolstering the local economy and encouraging entrepreneurship. In the supermarket and grocery categories, it offers more than 200,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), demonstrating the local commerce platform's significant impact on the sector.

Recently, Wolt launched 3 new products, aiming to change local commerce forever, being the first platform in the country introducing specially designed subscription services for its users, meal benefits and office deliveries for companies, as well as fast mile deliveries for merchants.

Wolt+ is an innovative service offering unlimited deliveries at a fixed monthly price. Once you subscribe to this service, you can start enjoying your favourite food, from your preferred restaurant or market, without having to take delivery fees into consideration.

Already growing in its uptake, Wolt for Work is a beneficial way for companies to plan, and purchase, meals in bulk for their employees. So, whether you are organizing lunch for your colleagues, or you need to impress your potential new client, Work for Work has you covered!

Last, but definitely not least, Wolt Drive shifts the focus on stores and retail businesses. Deliveries can be organized within 30 minutes from order – seriously, can it get any better than this?

Another aspect that Wolt people are particularly proud of is its dedication to ensuring the happiness and satisfaction of its courier partners. It runs surveys regularly across all the countries it operates in, and Malta consistently boasts an impressive average of 4.43 out of 5 – the highest satisfaction rating among all Wolt markets. This truly reflects the company's commitment to treating courier partners as valued partners.

As a prominent player in the technology and delivery services industry, it has plans to further build on advanced technologies and foster strong partnerships, to continue to connect consumers and merchants.

