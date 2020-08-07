Europa League quarter-finalists Wolves have reached a settlement agreement with UEFA after the club failed to comply with financial break-even requirements, European football's governing body announced Friday.

Wolves were one of three clubs sanctioned by UEFA for breaching financial fair play regulations and were fined up to 600,000 euros (706,000) -- two-thirds of which is conditional on their compliance with the break-even target in the settlement.

