Arsenal’s clash with Wolves, scheduled for December 28, became the 15th Premier League match postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks on Sunday.

“The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolves do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Wolves’ Boxing Day match with Watford was one of three games scheduled for the traditional round of matches on December 26 called off due to squads decimated by Covid-19 infections and injuries.

