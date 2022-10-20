Wolves interim manager Steve Davis will remain in charge of the Premier League strugglers until the new year, the club said on Thursday.

Davis has been given his extended spell as boss after QPR manager Michael Beale rejected the chance to move to Molineux.

Beale was widely expected to accept Wolves’ offer but he decided to remain with the Championship leaders, who only hired him for his first managerial role in the close-season.

