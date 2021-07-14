Portugal international goalkeeper Rui Patricio has signed a three-year contract with Serie A club Roma from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Italian club announced.

The 33-year-old becomes new Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho’s first signing in a deal which runs until June 2024 and is worth an initial 11.5 million euros ($13.5 million) plus bonuses, the club said.

“In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team,” said Patricio.

“Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets.”

