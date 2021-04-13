Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that could also rule him out of Euro 2020 as well, his club said on Monday.

The Portugal attacker, 21, is set to have surgery later after leaving the field in the first half of Friday’s Premier League win at Fulham.

“Pedro Neto suffered a significant injury to his patella during the match against Fulham and, following a review with a knee specialist in London at the weekend, surgery has been planned for later this week,” Wolves said.

