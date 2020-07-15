Wolves' hopes of a top-four Premier League finish slipped away after conceding a controversial late penalty to draw at Burnley on Wednesday.

Tottenham also aided their quest to qualify for next season's Europa League as Harry Kane scored twice in a 3-1 win at Newcastle.

Wolves remain three points adrift of the Champions League places with just two games to play after Chris Wood's 95th-minute spot-kick salvaged a 1-1 draw for Burnley.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men were dominant throughout with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore a constant threat, but it was not until 14 minutes from time that the visitors broke the deadlock thanks to Jimenez's stunning strike on the half-volley.

Wood thought his chance to snatch a draw had gone when he somehow headed wide with the goal at his mercy in stoppage time.

But there was still time for a final twist when Mike Dean pointed to the spot for a handball by Matt Doherty despite the Irishman seemingly being impeded by Wood's attempt at an overhead kick.

Jose Mourinho secured his first ever win at St James' Park to keep Tottenham's chances of European football next season on track by moving up to seventh.

Kane and Son Heung-min were again the deadly duo for Spurs as the South Korean's low strike that crept in at Martin Dubravka's near post opened the scoring.

Serge Aurier started for the visitors just three days after his brother was shot dead in Toulouse and the Ivorian right-back was at fault for Newcastle's equaliser as Matt Ritchie pounced on a wayward clearance to fire into the top corner.

However, Kane quickly restored Tottenham's lead with a back-post header and the England captain showed great bravery to add a second with his head in the final minute as he clashed with Fabian Schar.