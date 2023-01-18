Wolves signed Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a £4.4 million ($5.4 million) deal on Tuesday.

Sarabia agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League club, who confirmed the signing during their 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay.

The 30-year-old played under current Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui for Spain’s Under-19 team.

The pair were also at Sevilla together for one month before Sarabia left to join French giants PSG in 2019.