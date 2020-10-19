Wolves climbed to sixth place in the Premier League on Monday as Raul Jimenez sealed a 1-0 win at Leeds on a night West Bromwich Albion and Burnley played out the first goalless draw in the English top-flight this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves clinched their third league win of the campaign when Jimenez’s second half strike deflected in off Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Mexico striker’s third goal of the season made it back to back wins for Wolves after they beat Fulham before the international break.

“It was a good performance with some aspects to improve. We were better in the second half, but at the start it was very difficult for us,” Nuno said.

“Leeds were so dynamic. We had to adjust and be more clinical in front. The goal was fortunate but we had chances.”

Leeds have now gone two games without a win as they were beaten for the first time in the league since their narrow opening weekend defeat at champions Liverpool.

