A 17-year girl died in a traffic accident on the Central Link road in Attard early on Sunday.

A Chevrolet Aveo in which she was a passenger is believed to have gone out of control next to the government plant nursery. It spun, badly damaging both its front and rear as it hit a wall and an electricity pole. The accident happened at 3am.

The girl, who is from St Paul's Bay, died on the spot.

Another 17-year-old girl, from Attard, and the driver, a 20-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, were hospitalised. Their condition is serious, the police said.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

May has been a terrible month for traffic. On May 6 two men riding a motorcycle died following a collision with a car being driven the wrong way near Mosta. The driver has been accused of involuntary homicide.

A 54-year-old former AFM soldier died last Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle on the Birkirkara by-pass.

The government also announced this month that a bureau to investigate road accidents will be set up by December.

