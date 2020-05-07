A 19-year-old postwoman from Qrendi died in a traffic accident in Marsa early on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Qormi at 8am.

The young woman lost control of the Maltapost Paxster she was driving and sunsequently the vehicle overturned. The victim was flung out of the vehicle and ended under the van, the police said.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance but died soon after.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.