A 19-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus late on Friday, becoming the thirteenth known COVID-19 patient in Malta.

She is believed to have contracted the virus while in Brussels between March 4 and 8 and first began reporting symptoms three days later, on March 11.

The Health Ministry, which announced the case, said she was in a good condition.

It is not known whether the woman had self-quarantined and authorities gave no indication as to whether she had been in close contact with other people in the three days before she began to exhibit symptoms.

She is the third COVID-19 patient to have contracted the virus after returning from Belgium and returned to Malta from the country on the same day as patient number eight - March 8.

Woman released from hospital

In more positive news, the Health Ministry said that one of the first patients to have tested positive for the virus had been released from Mater Dei Hospital and was now in quarantine at home, after she tested negative for the virus twice.

The two tests were carried out with 24 hours of each other.

That means she has technically recovered from COVID-19, although researchers in China have reported cases of people who test negative subsequently retesting as positive up to 13 days later.