A 25-year-old woman was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning after she was hit by a car in St Julian’s.

The woman, who is a Venezuelan national, is receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known at the time of writing.

A police spokesperson said that the victim was hit on Triq Santu Wistin at around 11am by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Swieqi.

Police have opened an investigation into the case.

It is the fourth major traffic incident involving a pedestrian in as many days.

On October 28, a 61-year-old was badly hurt when he was hit by a car on the Coast Road as he stood alongside his parked car.

And on Friday, another pedestrian was hospitalised after he was hit by a motorcycle in St Julian’s.

Most tragically, on October 24 a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car while crossing December 13 road in Marsa. That victim was also Venezuelan, like the woman hurt in Saturday's incident.